A couple that gets shmoney together, stays together. In celebration of Offset’s 26th birthday (Dec. 14), his wifey-to-be, Cardi B, gifted her bae with a brand new Rolls Royce Wraith to fit his luxurious lifestyle.

READ: Cardi B Stunts In Her “Papping” Pumps In New Steve Madden Commercial

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper reportedly presented her lavish gift at Offset’s Met Gala-themed b-day bash – also known as the “Set Gala”– in front of his friends and family. In a video published on The Shade Room, Offset was heard yelling with excitement. “She bought me the Wraith,” he said, while hugging his girl tightly. The video showed the couple sitting inside the red-and-white vehicle.

READ: Cardi B Hints At New Music With Ozuna And Migos’ Offset

This has been an epic year for Offset. Throughout the year, he’s had five top 10 rap songs on the charts, including his No. 1 hit with the Migos, “Bad and Boujee.” Additionally, he popped the question to Cardi during the Powerhouse concert back in Oct. 2017, to which she said yes!

Happy Birthday, Offset!