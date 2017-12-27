Cardi B Reportedly Pursuing Legal Action Against Hackers

While Cardi B seemed to take her recent nude video leak in stride, it appears that 2017’s breakout star is doing what she can to find the perpetrators who hacked videos from her fianceé, Offset.

According to TMZ, Cardi’s attorney Scott Mason revealed that the Migos member’s pictures and videos were “illegally obtained,” and there is a full investigation occurring in order to find who leaked the private media.

In one video, Cardi is dancing naked, while in another video, a naked woman who is not the “Bartier Cardi” superstar is walking into a hotel bathroom. There is speculation that Offset is the person behind the camera in the latter.

“People keep posting the nude videos of me like if i wasn’t a stripper before,” wrote Cardi on Twitter after the video leak. “You know there’s videos of me stripping with my titties & a** out on YouTube already right?”

As for the rumors of Offset’s infidelity, the twosome seem to be unbothered by reports.