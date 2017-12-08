Cardi B’s chart-topping “Bodak Yellow” is reason enough for the rapper to place herself among other legendary women in music history. The star did just that, comparing herself to the late singer Selena Quintanilla on Migos’ “Motor Sport”– but she got some heat for it.

“Let me wrap my weave up, I’m the trap Selena, Dame más gasolina,” she rapped on the song released in late October.

After fans tweeted in protest due to the disparity in cultures and era, Cardi B combated the jabs more than a month later, saying she made the reference because Selena “is an alter ego that everybody would want to be.”

I said Trap Selena because who didn’t wanted to be Selena?She is a alter ego that everybody would want to be and i want the world to know how much i love her 😍 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 6, 2017

Quintanilla’s sister Suzette also defended the hip-hop icon in an interview with L.A.’s Power 106 radio station in November. “I think it’s an honor because it just shows that Selena is a legend,” she said.

