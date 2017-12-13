Cardi B is having the best year ever. In addition to commanding the charts with a slew of mega-hits, the rapper is also dipping her toes into the fashion world – literally. The “Bodak Yellow” artist recently starred in a Steve Madden commercial, and it was just as hilarious as you would expect.

“You know what makes a good outfit? A good ‘papping’ as shoe,” the rapper stated while rocking a pair of “p***y-popping pink” booties.

Cardi also gave women a little advice about what kind of shoes they should have in their wardrobe. According to her, every woman needs a pointy shoe, chunky white booties, thigh high boots, if they want to look rich.

Check out the hilarious video below.