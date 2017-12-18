‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl: “Cultural Appropriation Is Ridiculous”

Bhad Bhabie, a.k.a. the ‘Cash Me Outside’ girl, a.k.a Danielle Bregoli spoke to FADER about the murky waters she’s been treading in regarding cultural appropriation.

The 14-year-old, who made headlines and Internet waves earlier this year thanks to an appearance on Dr. Phil, discussed whether her style comes from a genuine place or if she’s “trying to act black.” According to Bregoli, she’s just being herself, and the allegations that say otherwise are “ridiculous.”

“I look at that cultural appropriation sh*t and I just ignore it because it’s ridiculous, it really is,” she explained. “You cannot act a color. Do not tell me I’m acting black because I’m not.”

“I’m acting ‘urban,’ or whatever you want to call it,” she continued. “I don’t even have a name for it, I call it, ‘me.’ How I act is me. I get braids all the time, you can’t tell me I’m acting black because I braid my hair. That makes no sense whatsoever. One race does something more than another race.”

Bregoli, who raps under the moniker Bhad Bhabie, is a recent signee to Atlantic Records. She reportedly signed a multi-million dollar contract with the company to make music. Her songs “These Heaux,” “Hi Bich,” “I Got It” and “Mama Don’t Worry (Still Ain’t Dirty)” are steadily gaining steam. She told the publication that she’s “worked to get where she is” and “explored different types of music” growing up.

“If someone wants to do something they should just do it, as long as they’re happy with it,” she concluded about the allegations. “If you’re not happy with it then don’t do it. Do what you’re happy with and not what you think who ever else is going to tell you about you ‘acting a color.’ You don’t act at all, you just do what you think is best. There’s no way to act a color, that sh*t’s ridiculous.”

Her comments can be heard around the 3:33 mark.