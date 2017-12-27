DoSomething.org’s annual Celebs Gone Good list for 2017 is finally here. The list recognizes celebrities who used their impact to affect social change in the world, as these celebs helped raise awareness for causes such as mental health, education, gun violence, LGBTQ, sexual assault, hurricane/disaster relief and the water crisis in Flint, Michigan.

This year, Chance the Rapper knocks 2016’s list-topper Beyonce from the top spot. Chano is followed by Ariana Grande, Rihanna, and Colin Kaepernick. Nicki Minaj and Ava DuVernay also appear, making their debuts on the list.The organization also selected eight Celebs to Watch in 2018, featuring young talent who give back.

Teen actress Skai Jackson and Beyonce’s proteges Chloe X Halle made the cut, by inspiring young women and speaking out about women’s rights and bullying. Halima Aden also made the list for promoting diversity in the fashion industry, becoming the first hijab-wearing fashion model.

The “Top Content Creators” list was chosen by fans, for celebs’ use of their online platforms. Vine/Snapchat user Jerome Jarre topped the list-using platform with his efforts to raise awareness about the famine in Somalia, generating $2.5 million. Markiplier, Lilly Singh, Anna Akana and Jenn Im also made the list.

View the 2017 Celebs Gone Good rankings (and other DoSomething lists) below:

Chance the Rapper Colin Kaepernick Ariana Grande Rihanna Beyoncé JJ Watt Kesha Yara Shahidi Zendaya Bethenny Frankel Nicki Minaj Lin Manuel Miranda Lauren Jauregui Jennifer Lopez Shawn Mendes Demi Lovato Ava DuVernay John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Miley Cyrus Bruno Mars

Celebs to Watch in 2018

Jacob Sartorius Skai Jackson Halima Aden Camila Mendes Chloe and Halle Cameron Boyce Rowan Blanchard Kiersey Clemons

Top Content Creators

Jerome Jarre Markiplier Lilly Singh Anna Akana Jenn Im

This article was originally published on Billboard.