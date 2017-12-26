Chance the Rapper’s rise to stardom and commercial success as an independent artist is undoubtedly considered a fairytale within the indie music industry. While many independent artists strive to get where Chance is in his career, Apple Music’s Carl Chery, suggested that level of success isn’t realistic for everyone. Now, Chery’s comments have sparked debate between Chance and another media outlet regarding independent success.

In a recent episode of “Everyday Struggle,” Chery stated that Chance was “an anomaly” within the game. “He’s special. […] But the success is misleading,” Chery explained. “Now you have all these other aspiring artists thinking you don’t need a label. Chance is special, he’s charismatic, he’s smart as hell, he’s just special.”

In response to Chery’s comments, music site, DJ Booth published an editorial piece examining Chance’s remarkable winning streak as an independent. Many of the article’s points piggybacked off of Chery’s initial thoughts.

This is wack. Yall steady tellin ppl they need a label/publisher/distributor to achieve success as an artist. Thats a lie. @carlcheryAM @DJBooth — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 26, 2017

Also have some damn patience, all your favorite artists are locked up in deals and until they get out (and stay out) you wont see the realization of their full potential. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 26, 2017

Not pleased by the piece, Chance responded to DJ Booth on Twitter. “This is wack,” Chance tweeted. “Ya’ll steady tellin ppl they need a label/publisher/distributor to achieve success as an artist. Thats a lie.”

DJ Booth’s Twitter account quickly replied to the Chi native, clarifying its statement regarding how realistic it is for indie artists to achieve Chance’s level of success. Chance clapped back: “It’s only unrealistic because of the conditioning all artists are exposed to by different forms of media creating the narrative that you need to be discovered or put on in order to be successful. We wouldnt seek out deals if mfs knew there were other avenues,” he continued.

He also encouraged artists to be patient. “Also have some damn patience, all your favorite artists are locked up in deals and until they get out (and stay out) you wont see the realization of their full potential,” the “No Problem” artist added.

Chance the Rapper’s independent success as been up for debate for a while now. While he is recognized by many as an indie artist, some influencers have suggested that he is not actually one.

We didn't write that it's impossible, we wrote its unrealistic. And that's true. Because if it was realistic, there would be more artists who have done what you have done independently. But there aren't. — DJBooth (@DJBooth) December 26, 2017