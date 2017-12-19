Chance The Rapper and Jeremih teamed up again for part two of their joint holiday mixtape Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama. The pair premiered the project on Chicago’s Power 92, Fake Shore Drive reports, days after Chance posted a teaser on his Instagram account.

DJ Pharris posted the exclusive to his Soundcloud. As an update to the mixtape first released last holiday season, this mixtape features nine new tracks including “Down wit That,” “Miss Parker” and “R U Live.”

Grab some eggnog and stream the project below.