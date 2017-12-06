Chance The Rapper Gifted Jordan Sneakers To Chicago Youth

Christmas may be quickly approaching, but Chance the Rapper has always been in the giving mood. From announcing his plans to donate $1 million to Chicago schools to donating his Grammy Awards to his hometown’s museum, Chance continues to give back to his community. On Monday night, Chance held his organization’s monthly event, OpenMike, and gifted attendees with some early Christmas presents.

The OpenMike event was created in honor of Chance’s mentor Mike Hawkins, who died three years ago. To celebrate Hawkins’ influence on Chicago youth, Chance made it a point to make this month’s event especially memorable. With the help of Nike, Chance gifted the OpenMike attendees each with a pair of Jordan Retro 11s — which won’t even be released until Saturday and retail for a cool $220.

In a fan-shot video posted to Twitter, Chance was onstage in Cindy Pritzker Auditorium with a sneaker box in hand as the crowd erupted with screams and applause. A slew of OpenMike attendees took to Twitter to thank Chance and the Social Works organization for the gifts. “Thank you —- @chancetherapper @Jumpman23 @SocialWorks_Chi and everyone else who had a part,” one user wrote. “I have never had a pair of Jordans before and I’m so thankful…. this is great.”

Earlier Tuesday (Dec. 5), Chance expressed his gratitude to Chicago and the Social Works team for making the special event “one of its best nights yet.” He continued: “Thanks to @Korporate00 for speaking and thanks to Jordan for bringing 300 pairs of unreleased 11s for the young creatives. Until next year… POWER TO THE PEOPLE…”

Aside from his social work, Chance is currently readying his joint Christmas album with fellow Chicagoan Jeremih, Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama.

View the posts below:

On the anniversary of the passing of my mentor Brother Mike, @OpenMikeChicago had one of it’s best nights yet. Thanks to @Korporate00 for speaking and thanks to @Jumpman23 for bringing 300 pair of unreleased 11s for the young creatives. Until next year… POWER TO THE PEOPLE… — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 5, 2017

Thank you 🙏🏾 @chancetherapper @Jumpman23 @SocialWorks_Chi and everyone else who had a part. I have never had a pair of Jordans before and I’m so thankful…. this is great pic.twitter.com/fikHYMXquG — Nmiah Marsaw (@_iiamNmiah) December 5, 2017

