The tragic, unexpected death of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington was ruled a suicide by hanging on July 20, when his body was discovered in his Los Angeles home. On Tuesday (Dec. 5), further details have emerged detailing the conditions of Bennington’s death, via autopsy and toxicology results.

READ: Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington Dead At 41 After Suicide

The findings, published through TMZ, show “a trace amount” of alcohol in the singer’s system at the time of death. An earlier version of this story reported MDMA (ecstasy) was also detected, though TMZ now asserts that after Bennington’s blood tested “presumptive positive” for the drug, two subsequent tests disproved this. A prescription bottle of Zolpidem (the generic version of the sleep aid Ambien) and a small amount of beer was also found in Bennington’s bedroom.

The report coincides with June’s suicide report. “Autopsy findings are characteristic of suicidal hanging,” deputy medical examiner Dr. Christopher Rogers’ report reads. “There was a history of suicidal ideation [in Bennington].”

READ: Linkin Park Announces Show Honoring Chester Bennington

The Linkin Park frontman had battled depression and alcoholism throughout his life and attended rehab in 2006. According to his longtime friend Ryan Shuck (who played guitar in Bennington’s side project Dead by Sunrise) he had been six months sober at one point in 2017. While his friends said he was in good spirits and planning for the future through much of this year and last, he had also suffered alcoholic relapses over that time.

On Oct. 27, members of Linkin Park, Blink-182, No Doubt and numerous other stars held a tribute concert in Bennington’s honor at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl. On Dec. 15, LP plans to release One More Light Live, featuring 2017 recordings from the band’s final shows with its fallen singer.

This story was originally published on Billboard.