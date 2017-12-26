Taylor Gang boss Chevy Woods helps steer the ship for its growing roster. Along with Wiz Khalifa, he’s a vital component in the label’s success and growth. As a token of his appreciation, the Pittsburgh O.G. gives fans a new mixtape simply titled Thanks for Everything.

Over 11 new tracks, Chevy flows effortlessly and lets the loyal Taylors know things are going to get even crazier in 2018. Stream his new project below.