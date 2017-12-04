A Chicago man was denied bail after reportedly stabbing his brother-in-law 25 times on a CTA bus, partially disemboweling him in front of other passengers. The unidentified victim survived, but suffered wounds to his arms, abdomen, the back of his head, legs and neck.

According to reports, Darnell R. Scott got on the Number 63/63rd Street bus and continued to the rear without speaking to his 50-year-old brother in law. Cook County Assistant States Attorney Craig Taczy said the two men have a contentious relationship.

Passengers say the victim allegedly approached 37-year-old Scott and asked if it was him who sent men to jump him. The two began arguing and allegedly Scott threw the first punch and subsequently began stabbing his brother-in-law with a two-inch pocket knife.

Both men were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. Scott has been charged with aggravated battery, however the married father of three will reportedly be able to request a reduced a bail at his next hearing. Scott was also ordered to not have any contact with the victim.