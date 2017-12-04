Stream Chief Keef’s New Album ‘Dedication’

Chief Keef hit the ground running at the top of 2017 when he broke his year-long silence with his Two Zero One Seven mixtape. Since then, the Chicago rapper has dropped off three different projects, including his joint project with Cook LaFlare that he produced himself. Now Sosa aims to close out the year strong with his third studio album Dedication.

READ: Chief Keef Releases 10-Track ‘The W’ Mixtape

The album includes stand-out singles like “Keke Palmer,” who unfortunately isn’t featured, and his trippy, hard-hitting street banger “Less Speed.” Producer D. Rich throws down behind the boards for at least eight tracks like “Kills” and “Text” along with the drill music general himself who produced two songs under his producer pseudonym ‘Turbo.’ The Glo Gang rapper also includes his collaborations with Lil Yachty, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Tadoe.

Stream Chief Keef’s Dedication below.