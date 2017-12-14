Nearly two years after his death, two arrests have been made in the murder of Coke Boy rapper, Chinx Drugz.

According to New York’s PIX 11, Jamar Hill, 26, and Quincy Homere, 32, both of Long Island are now in police custody. The two, who are believed to have followed Chinx from a club in Brooklyn into his native Queens before shooting the rapper at a stoplight, could be facing second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and second-degree charges.

Chinx’s murder, which was described by the Queens district attorney as “another example of mindless gun violence,” shook the hip-hop community. Yet no rapper was impacted more by the murder than close friend and fellow Coke Boy, French Montana.

From expressions of musical grief to being summoned by Chinx's mother for answers in the then-unsolved murder, the killing of his longtime friend opened French to an episodic and emotional series of events.

From expressions of musical grief to being summoned by Chinx’s mother for answers in the then-unsolved murder, the killing of his longtime friend opened French to an episodic and emotional series of events.

Hopefully through the arrests of the suspected assailants, Chinx’s family and French can find some sort of solace, as the murder of the budding superstar was another reminder that hip-hop still has much to address.