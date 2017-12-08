The mother of retired NBA player Chris Bosh has been named a suspect in a drug trafficking investigation, according to TMZ Sports. A Texas home where Bosh’s mother, Freida, allegedly lives, was raided by members of the Desoto Police Department Friday (Dec. 8).

No arrests were made at the time.

Authorities believe cocaine and heroine were being trafficked out of the house. Evidence recovered from the house included enough drug paraphernalia to be “consistent with narcotics trafficking,” the site reports.

Freida has previously served as CEO of her son’s charity, the Chris Bosh Foundation. Though he reportedly owned the home raided by police, Chris has “no connection” to the case.

The former player for the Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors, ended his NBA career earlier in the year, due to blood clots. However, in a recent interview the Texas native said that he’s keeping his options open for a possible return to the league. “I know a lot of people don’t know that, but don’t write me off just yet.”

