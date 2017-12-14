Team Breezy was in for a treat when Chris Brown unleashed the staggering 42-track set Heartbreak on a Full Moon on Halloween, and it seems as if the singer is still in the gift-giving mood.

If the double album wasn’t enough to hold fans over for a while, on Wednesday (Dec. 13) Brown released the deluxe version of his latest album titled Cuffing Season – 12 Days of Christmas, with 12 new songs just in time for the holidays.

“SURPRISE! 12 Days Of Christmas: CUFFING SEASON the Deluxe Edition of #HeartbreakOnAFullMoon is available everywhere now! HAPPY HOLIDAYS!” Chris wrote on Twitter. While not all of the songs are holiday-themed, the “Questions” singer does treat fans to new guest features like rising artists Ella Mai, Trippie Redd, Solo Lucci and Agnez Mo.

To coincide with the release of his deluxe album, Brown also dropped off a new track on his SoundCloud titled “Goin At It,” a steamy tune that finds the singer singing about his bedroom skills.

Listen to Heartbreak On A Full Moon Deluxe Edition: Cuffing Season – 12 Days Of Christmas below.

This story was originally posted to Billboard.