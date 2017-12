As if Chris Brown’s 57-track deluxe edition of Heartbreak On A Full Moon wasn’t enough, the smooth vocalist gifted fans with an emotional ultimatum on his new song “Him Or Me.”

In the somber track, Brown croons about infidelity in a failing relationship, giving the cheating “she” a choice. “Think you can lie, you gotta pick a side, him or me / Who do you love? Him or me?”

Breezy announced the release on Instagram captioning “people don’t really know how much this is a passion and purpose for me to create and express emotion.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BdEu7udF1bG/?taken-by=chrisbrownofficial

Stream the track below.