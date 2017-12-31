A Connecticut couple’s heart-breaking love story has gone viral.

Heather Mosher, née Lindsay, 31, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015— a year and a half after she met the love of her life–David Mosher, 35. Confident the diagnosis was something the two would overcome, Mosher followed through with his horse-drawn carriage proposal.

“I went down on one knee she said ‘yes’,” Mosher said.

READ Police Arrest A 67-Year-Old White Man For His Part In A “Nigerian Prince” Scam

The two also did not permit Lindsay’s diagnosis from prohibiting them of their well-deserved wedding. Over the next year, bridesmaid Christina Karas aided Lindsay in planning her wedding, but in September of 2017, Lindsay’s cancer had spread to her brain.

Karas shared Lindsay’s admission of fear. The bride worried she wouldn’t live to see her wedding day and when her health took a turn, family and friends planned accordingly.

The wedding, initially scheduled for Dec. 30, was pushed up to Dec. 22. Family and friends planned to lay the wedding dress across Lindsay in fear of her frailty, but she got into her gown and up to the chapel in St. Francis Hospital where she was originally diagnosed.

Karas photographed every moment. The viral photo is one of Lindsay throwing her hands up in mirth, triumph, and defiance, a display far from defeat.

“That moment right there was like, ‘Death, I’m not afraid of you! I am so in love and I am going to celebrate that love right now,’ Karas said of the image.

Unfortunately, Heather died shortly after saying “I do.”

“The last words she said were her vows,” Karas said. The vows were difficult for Karas to document, but the bridesmaid took her camera out towards the end, just in time to capture Heather’s fleeting joy, according to WFSB.

“She’s my great love, and I’m going to lose her, but I’m not losing her forever,” Mosher told WFSB. “Heather said, ‘I want to keep fighting,’ so that’s the mantra I’m picking up. She was able to fight until the end, I’m going to fight until my end.”

READ Two Men Have Been Charged In A Multiple Murder Of An Upstate New York Family

Lindsay was buried on Saturday, Dec. 30, the day that would have been her wedding day.