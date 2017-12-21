Griselda’s Conway Is Staking His Claim As The ‘G.O.A.T’ On New Mixtape Feat. Prodigy, Royce Da 5’9 And Others

The wait is over. Griselda/Shady Records artist, Conway, as promised, released his brand new mixtape titled, G.O.A.T. This comes just days after revealing the project’s tracklist.

READ: Conway Has “More Steroids” With New DJ Green Lantern-Hosted Mixtape

With ten new tracks, the Buffalo MC finds himself rapping alongside the likes of Raekwon, Prodigy, Royce Da 5’9, Styles P, Lloyd Banks and Benny, with Daringer and Alchemist on production duties.

READ: Conway And Meyhem Lauren Drop Bodies In “Moroccan Waters” (Video)

G.O.A.T. is the follow-up to Con’s More Steroids mixtape, which was released in October.

READ: Westside Gunn And Conway Keep The “Machine Gun Black” At All Times

In related Griselda news, Westside Gunn also released the fifth installment of Hitler Wears Hermes in October.

Stream the mixtape below.

