Coolio Fears Eminem Will Be Killed Over Dissing Trump

At this point, the entire country knows that Eminem is not a fan of Donald Trump. From his BET Awards cypher to his countless disses in the media, it’s clear that the emcee won’t be referring to Trump as his president anytime soon. Although Em’s comments have won him praise in the music industry, Coolio fears his words will get him caught up in a dangerous situation. The veteran rapper suggested it may even get him killed.

TMZ caught up with Coolio outside of an airport when they asked him about his thoughts on Eminem’s political stance and latest album. The new project, REVIVAL, includes various disses aimed at the president and his family, namely the single, “Framed,” which aggressively plots the murder of Ivanka Trump. “Trump is a little bit–he’s a weirdo,” Coolio began. “So, he might do anything. …He might have Eminem killed,” he boldly stated. “Don’t be surprised if Eminem come up dead.”

Coolio explained his morbid statement by pointing to the people’s irritation with the constant talk of politics. “They don’t want to hear anything that’s controversial because they don’t got time for that,” he said.

He also commented on the mixed reviews of Eminem’s new album. “People don’t want to talk about nothing these days. People just want to have fun, and party and bulls**t,” he added. “So, that’s what it is. Nobody wants to hear anything that stimulates any thought and that’s how it is.”

Trump has yet to respond to Eminem threats or disses. So, while there is no merit behind Coolio’s claims that the rapper will be assassinated, we hope that Em will continue to be safe.