In the late 90s to the early aughts, hip-hop music videos were often critiqued for their misogynistic nature. One in particular included the visuals for JAY-Z’s “Big Pimpin.” While the track featured iconic verses by Bun B and Pimp C, it also birthed Dame Dash’s comical machismo persona.

His actions like dousing women with sticky expensive champagne was perceived as a normal, an action he regrets 17 years later. “When I was young and in hip-hop, I [knew] that with disrespecting women, you got a positive response from it,” he told TMZ Saturday (Dec. 2). “I look at the things like “Big Pimpin” and I’m embarrassed by it.”

The co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records says his children gave him a different perspective about the importance of respecting women.

“I wouldn’t want my daughter to go through that and if I ever saw my son Boogie doing that we would have some serious issues,” he said. “When I had daughters I realized that I wouldn’t never do anything to a girl that I wouldn’t want done to my own daughter.”

Dash previously apologized for his actions connected to the video back in 2014. “There’s things that I see that I did on videos when I was younger that I be like, ‘Damn, I was bugging.’ Champagne Dame, that dude, he was bugging. I don’t even know that guy. If my son even did that I would be appalled,” he told Hip Hop Motivation. “I’m sorry to all the girls that I poured champagne… I’m not gonna say… because it was Champagne Dame, but I’m not gonna say that excuses it, but I do apologize. I really do. I wouldn’t do that now.”

Dash’s larger conversation with TMZ centered on his issues with Harvey Weinstein during the creation of Paid In Full. As the story goes, Dash allegedly slapped the producer over disagreements over the film. Since the movie was distributed by Weinstein’s Miramax Films, the producer demanded say in how the project was executed.

“Someone did get smacked on the set and I had to go to court about it,” he said. “Harvey was not trying to put out my movie and I had to get aggressive and if I didn’t, you probably wouldn’t have not seen it.”

The urban myth was brought back into the mainstream thanks to Cam’ron’s “Once Upon a Time” track.

“I felt that he was disrespecting black culture and also the culture of women,” he added. “I decided not to work with him even though it was unpopular and people from my own culture like Just Blaze and Wood Harris would publicly say I approached it wrong. But at the end of the day, I’m always going to stand by my morals. If I feel that somebody is hurting other people, then I’m going to make sure other people know other people know about them.”

Dash never gives a clear answer as to who was slapped on the set, but Diplomat funny man Freekey Zekey does during his recent interview with MTV.

