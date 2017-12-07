Damon Dash has confirmed that his indepedent film, Honor Up, will in fact be released in theaters. Formally titled Too Honorable, his self-produced movie was originally released online on various streaming services.

READ: Kanye West Receives Visionary Award At 2015 BET Honors, Introduced By Damon Dash

The action flick is now set to hit theaters in February 2018. Dame’s old friend Kanye West serves as executive producer with starring roles by Damon, Cam’ron and Stacey Dash — and cameos from Styles P, Sheek, Jadakiss, Oschino, Smoke DZA, Murda Mook and many more.