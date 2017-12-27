Da$H Rolls Through L.A. In New Video For “Means”

New Jersey MCs are coming through with new music this month. Keeping pace with his friend and fellow New Jersey native, ReTcH, Da$H also has new a project floating around with his long-awaited mixtape, Loose Skrew.

Following the creative video for “As If You Ain’t Know,” the Hackensack-bred bounces back with a brand new video treatment for his song titled, “Means.”

Directed by Jon Psycho, the clip follows Da$H as he maneuvers through the streets of Los Angeles while riding in an old-school Chevrolet. It’s just a regular day for the rapper: He scoops up a woman to chill with, makes a few stops at the corner store and shoots some dice before calling it a night.

Watch the video above, and stream Loose Skew below.