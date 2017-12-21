Dave Chappelle Has A Message For Trump Voters In New Netflix Special

Emmy Award-winning comedian Dave Chappelle is back with his third Netflix special of the year titled Equanimity. Although the special was filmed long before Congress voted on a bill that includes a 40 percent tax cut for corporations, Chappelle’s rhetoric is fitting for the times.

In one NSFW clip, Chappelle aims his jabs at the “poor whites” who helped elect Donald Trump during the 2016 election.

“I’ve never had a problem with white people ever in my life, but, full disclosure, poor whites are my least favorites. We’ve got a lot of trouble out of them. And I’ve never seen so many of them up close,” Chappelle said about some of 45’s supporters.

Dave Chappelle’s: Equanimity is the latest special in his “Netflix is a Joke” campaign. Chappelle’s previous features – which made history as they were the highest viewed comedy specials on the service – debuted earlier this year under the titles The Age of Spin: Dave Chappelle Live at the Hollywood Palladium and Deep in the Heart of Texas: Dave Chappelle Live at Austin City Limits.

The special performance was filmed in front of a packed house at Warner Theater in Washington, D.C., and highlights everything from culture, class, politics, and the specter of getting old.

Dave Chappelle’s: Equanimity debuts Sunday (Dec. 31) on Netflix. Watch the trailer below.