Dave East’s come-up from a local rapper to a worldwide hip-hop star has been an inspiration to many far and wide. And he’s just getting started. This year, the Harlem native released his EP, Paranoia: A True Story and his Karma mixtape earlier this month, and already he’s prepping the second installment of Paranoia.

Sticking to his formula of feeding the streets, the Def Jam artist returns with his signature East Mix, “Gucci Gang” over Lil Pump’s addictive instrumental. Here, East boasts about his ‘hood creditability, designer clothes, among other topics.

“Brand new wrist, but a newer chain/Running through Atlanta like I’m Gucci Mane/Red beam really make the Ruger aim/Fuck the neighbors, I don’t care who complain/Double G to the socks, real Gucci gang,” raps D. East.

