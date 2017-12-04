Derrick Rose Reportedly Eyes Return To Cleveland Cavaliers

Derrick Rose’s indefinite exit from the hardwood stage is highly unlikely following this news. According to SLAM, the Cleveland Cavaliers point guard is planning his return to the NBA team despite taking a break to ponder his future in the league.

Late November, news surfaced that the former Chicago Bulls player became overwhelmed with a string of injuries that have placed a career-altering halt on his pro-aspirations, revealing that his injuries are “taking a toll on him mentally.”

After a series of talks, personnel with the Cavs franchise have been receptive to Rose’s pending return. During trading deals that took place earlier this year, Rose agreed to adorn the Cavs jersey for one year. SLAM notes that Rose’s playing abilities haven’t been the same since injuring his ACL during the playoffs in 2012.

Details are still forthcoming.