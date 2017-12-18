Diddy is a baller. He topped Forbes’ Highest-Paid Musicians and Celebrities lists this year raking in a slight flex of $130 million, so when he posted a video on Twitter Sunday (Dec. 17), expressing interest in purchasing the North Carolina Panthers, he just might do it.

There are no majority African American NFL owners. Let’s make history. — Diddy (@Diddy) December 18, 2017

The NFL team’s owner, Jerry Richardson released a statement Sunday saying “it’s time to turn the franchise over to new ownership.” The statement comes after a report by Sports Illustrated was published claiming Richardson made confidential payouts for sexual harassment and use of racial slurs in the workplace, according to WBTV.

Once Diddy heard the news, he went to social media to say if he purchased the team Colin Kaepernick will be the star quarterback.

“I will immediately address the Colin Kaepernick situation and put him in the running for next year’s starting quarterback,” he said. “We will win super bowl after super bowl.”

Golden State Warriors’ point guard Stephen Curry and heralded pro-athlete/activist Kaepernick, also said they wanted in on the “chance to make history.”