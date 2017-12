After the release of Kanye West’s made-in-real-time album The Life of Pablo, Swizz Beats took to Instagram announcing that DMX would be on a remix to the Ty Dolla $ign-assisted track, “Real Friends.” The buzz came and went, given that the verse never came to light. A year later, the rapper’s vocals have found their way to the web.

READ DMX Records Studio Version Of “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer”

The verse was leaked by Music Mafia, Hip Hop ‘n More shares. X’s verse is well aligned with the theme of the song and his life path. “Ni**as don’t get me, but I ain’t complicated/Thing about the truth is most ni**as hate it/Didn’t ask God for what I wanted, I waited/Until He felt like I earned it, then he gave it,” he spits.

Feels good for fans to be reminded of the rapper’s talent, given his recent health troubles.

Listen to lost verse up top.

READ Lawyer Says DMX “Back To Being Human Again” Following Rehab Stint