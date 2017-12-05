Bronx Rapper Don Q Arrested For Gun And Marijuana Possession

Highbridge The Label rapper Don Q found himself in some trouble with the law on Thursday (Nov. 30) in New York City.

The Bronx-based artist was pulled over while riding in a car with friends, and searched by police during a traffic stop where they reportedly discovered that he was in possession of a .22 Beretta handgun and a small personal amount of marijuana.

READ: Don Q Joins ‘Power 99’s’ Cosmic Kev For A Raw Freestyle Session

Don’s attorney Stacey Richman told TMZ there was no reason for the initial traffic stop, or for cops to search Q and his friends. He is due back in court to answer for the gun and weed charge in February 2018.