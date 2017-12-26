The Internet Can’t Get Enough Of Drake’s Leaked Single “Pistols”

A snippet of an unreleased Drake single, entitled “Pistols” leaked this past holiday (Dec. 25), and the Internet is loving every second of it. Many Drizzy fans hopped on social media shortly after the track leaked to give their first-listen reviews.

READ: ‘This Ain’t No Joke Ting’ DJ Khaled Injures Himself On A Jet Ski And Hilariously Documents It All

The single, which was reportedly produced by Drake and Noah “40” Shebib, is a light-hearted track with a danceable beat. The track also seems to be leaning towards his old Take Care days, rather than his newer music. “You say you want me, I don’t ignore you/You said it first, but I meant it more girl/Oh, yeah, oh, yeah, oh, yeah/You got potential, I can’t explain it/You’re so persuasive, I made some changes/Oh, yeah, oh, yeah,” he sings on the first verse.

READ: Drake And Tekno Might Have New Music On The Way

On the chorus, Drake also dives into his more melodic notes. “‘Cause I’ve been sleepin’ with a pistol in my bed/I’d rather have you here instead/I gotta get outta my own head/Don’t let me down, come here right now (Yeah)/Don’t let me down, come here right now.”

Had to throw some 808s real quick on that Drake – Pistols song lol pic.twitter.com/Yad2jINmqF — Blair Norf (@BlairNorf) December 26, 2017

Although the entire track didn’t drop just yet, the Internet seems to think it’s a hit. Check out the reactions below.

Drake – Pistols got me like pic.twitter.com/7kDZhCLSeW — 『mö』 (@mofromtopszn) December 25, 2017

Nah Drake gotta finish that Pistols song I'm in the crib hitting the salsa right now. — Pavy (@Pavyworld) December 25, 2017

Na the lyrics on pistols hitting rn drake gotta relax — Meg (@wheredatwifi) December 25, 2017

that Drake pistols song been stuck in my head since i heard it — Josi Green (@NobodyKnowsJosi) December 26, 2017

the Cuban beat vibes I get from pistols x @Drake is everything.

like this sound like a soundtrack from narcos — si (@art_si_) December 26, 2017

Drake left that extra room at the end of Pistols for SZA or Khalid I just know — Yung Bitcoin (@TAYWILL206) December 25, 2017