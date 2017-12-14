When Drake sees a pretty girl, he can’t help but try to holla at her. And this month’s woman of choice, is none other than Angelina Jolie. Drake subtly tried to shoot his shot on Instagram on Dec. 14, but according to the OVO artist, he was completely rejected.

Drizzy posted what seems like a typical Drake photo, featuring a black and white image of the “Fake Love” rapper sitting alone while seductively looking into the camera lens. Drake would’ve almost gotten away with the subtle flirtation, but fans soon noticed that he had tagged Jolie’s Insta account by the empty seat next to him. “Stood Me Up,” her wrote in the caption.

LMFAO drake just took flirting to another level. Angelina jolie😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/28mnwiba9z — iKeepthefamilyclose (@ARCH_inspired) December 14, 2017

Okay, this isn’t exactly atypical for Drake. We all remember the times he’s posted beautiful women, including Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna on his account. Not to mention, he turned a lot of heads when he shared a photo of TV personality Sarah Silverman, with the caption: “I do.”

Unfortunately, for the “Passionfruit” artist, his romantic gestures weren’t well-received by Angelina. So, something tells us that he’s going to have to try even harder he wants the flame to stay lit.

😍 <——– Lotta those A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 11, 2016 at 3:48am PST