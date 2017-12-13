For the past few summers, Drake has been heating up charts with his dancehall-infused club bangers, and he may be cooking up some more tropical-tinged cuts to add to his extensive repertoire. On Monday (Dec 11), Drake posted a picture of himself and Nigerian artist Tekno, a possible hint that new music from the two artists could be arriving soon.

The photo was taken at what appears to be a restaurant as Tekno was in mid-conversation with Drake attentively listening. The pair continued to fuel speculation by posting a series of teasers like a screenshot captured from Drake’s Instagram Story, where Tekno is sitting at a soundboard in a studio, and a photo Tekno shared of him and Drake captioned “B A S E D R O P.”

Aside from a possible collaboration with Tekno, Drake also shared a photo of him and his Young Money mentor Lil Wayne reunited with the caption “D6,” leaving many to wonder whether Drizzy will appear on Wayne’s upcoming Christmas-release mixtape Dedication 6.

Check out the photos below:

Tekkkkkkkkkkkk time A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 11, 2017 at 5:10pm PST

B A S E D R O P A post shared by C A R T E L W A Y (@teknoofficial) on Dec 11, 2017 at 3:46am PST

This story was originally posted on Billboard.