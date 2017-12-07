Draya Michelle Faces Backlash For Refusing to Sign Her Son’s Homework
Everyone has their unique method of parenting, but model-actress Draya Michelle caught the brutal wave of social media after she shared a instance where she refused to sign her son’s homework.
Michelle opened the proverbial floor on Instagram Thursday (Dec. 7) when she shared a situation with herself, son Kniko Howard and his teacher. The former reality star explained how upset her son was over lost points on a assignment. His project required extensive practice on a speech and needed her signature. “It’s not my damn homework but it feels like it,” she said. Since her son has recited the speech up to two times a day for month, Michelle says she was tired of hearing it.
Calling it a “snooze,” Michelle relayed a message to Howard’s teacher that she was “done with this.”
Reactions were swift as Michelle was called a bad parent for her actions.
Others came her defense, but didn’t spare the jokes. Michelle also tried to clear the air by saying, “I’m not annoyed of signing. I’m annoyed of him feeling the need to read it to me everyday.”
The Instagram post has been deleted, but the debate has continued on the world that is social media.