Everyone has their unique method of parenting, but model-actress Draya Michelle caught the brutal wave of social media after she shared a instance where she refused to sign her son’s homework.

Michelle opened the proverbial floor on Instagram Thursday (Dec. 7) when she shared a situation with herself, son Kniko Howard and his teacher. The former reality star explained how upset her son was over lost points on a assignment. His project required extensive practice on a speech and needed her signature. “It’s not my damn homework but it feels like it,” she said. Since her son has recited the speech up to two times a day for month, Michelle says she was tired of hearing it.

"She has him harassing me" to sign a paper. A mother. pic.twitter.com/wEwTGZ2o85 — K (@BRedLove) December 8, 2017

Calling it a “snooze,” Michelle relayed a message to Howard’s teacher that she was “done with this.”

Reactions were swift as Michelle was called a bad parent for her actions.

draya should’ve made that post about carpal tunnel syndrome awareness and cashed out instead — Desus Nice (@desusnice) December 8, 2017

draya is bitching because her kid expects her to actually parent 💀 — king crissle (@crissles) December 8, 2017

Draya is such a bum ass parent. Lmao a signature shouldn’t be serious. You knew he had to sign it, you said no, and now YOU wanna get foul w/ the teacher? pic.twitter.com/EliJAlDx6u — Menkaura (@MenkTheDon) December 7, 2017

"What would you do if your son was at home crying all alone on the bedroom floor cause he's hungry" Draya: pic.twitter.com/uuV35vlL3J — 🌹XII.VIII.MCMXCIV🌹 (@Forevr_Blushing) December 8, 2017

Draya’s Son: “Mom can you please help me with this homework…imma fail…” Draya: pic.twitter.com/XH1KDMiRxI — Joshy B From Da Pack (@joshysweatpants) December 8, 2017

DRAYA’S SON: Hey, mom. First, let me say I love you and feel so blessed to be your son. So I’ve been working really hard on an assignment that’s worth 50% of my grade. If you could just spare me 5 mins of your time, I’d really apprec— DRAYA: pic.twitter.com/ORuKlHinNo — brandon / jinx (@Jersey_Jinx) December 8, 2017

Kniko: Mom can you please sign this, its for a grade

Draya: pic.twitter.com/apO7kOmCJX — Dunking on a Reindeer (@__BIGTIM__) December 7, 2017

Niggas asked Draya if she was there for her son’s birth. When I say I have tears in my fucking eyes. pic.twitter.com/9XYk6B1aNO — We Know. Ima get suspended. We get it. (@DimplesBePlayin) December 8, 2017

Others came her defense, but didn’t spare the jokes. Michelle also tried to clear the air by saying, “I’m not annoyed of signing. I’m annoyed of him feeling the need to read it to me everyday.”

“Draya’s such a bad mom for not helping her kid with his homework”

Sistren, you confessed to Twitter that you would sacrifice your child in an inferno for a man. Don’t speak on this. — Wanna (@WannasWorld) December 8, 2017

I understand Draya’s point because, honestly, the assignment is annoying & is not really teaching him anything, but just sign the paper & have a talk with the teacher — Cherchez La Femme (@FrankieVtotheD) December 8, 2017

Y’all really can’t talk about Draya cuz ya kids still coming to my classroom ashy. FOH! — Dee (@MsJazzy88) December 8, 2017

The Instagram post has been deleted, but the debate has continued on the world that is social media.

