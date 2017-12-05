Watch Dreezy’s Animated “Spar” Video With 6LACK And Kodak Black

Dreezy, 6lack and Kodak Black had a few things to get off their chests on “Spar,” the Chicago rapper’s latest single.

For the political track’s animated visuals, the trio reflects back on all the struggles many of their peers go through in America’s inner cities. From police violence to unjust politicians and judges, they want the every one listening to know that they do not stand with the f*ckery taking our out nation, and that includes the Trump administration.

READ: Dreezy, 6Lack And Kodak Black Want To “Spar” With Donald Trump

The video was created by Tristan Zammit. “Spar” is available on all streaming services now.

Watch the video below.