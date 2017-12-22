D’USSE Shares Coquito Recipes To Usher In The Holidays

It’s that time of the year again to catch up with your family under one roof before the end of the year comes to a close. Whether that be over a series of board games, watching movies, or chowing down on your family’s cultural dishes, there’s no limit to the amount of verbal or dish-intake that you’ll experience, so of course you’ll need something to wash that down with.

For this season, D’USSE announced a couple of recipes to try this holiday period that infuses coquito with the cognac brand. From simple syrup to a whole egg, the ingredients are limitless. “If you haven’t tried the D’USSE Coquito yet, you’re missing out because it’s one of my favorites,” Memphis Bleek, D’USSE’s partner, said. “This is the drink of the holiday season that you can enjoy when you’re spending time with your family, friends and co-workers. Whether it’s summertime or wintertime, D’USSE always has the freshest cocktail combinations all year long.”

Commit them to memory below:

D’USSE Coquito

2 oz D’USSE VSOP Cognac

1 oz Whole Egg

2 oz Whole Milk

1 oz Coconut Cream

1 oz Condensed Milk

½ oz Simple Syrup

Single serve recipe. Shake (vigorously) all ingredients with ice for at least 15 seconds. Pour into rocks glass and garnish with freshly grated nutmeg or cinnamon.

D’USSE Eggnog

1 ½ oz D’USSE VSOP Cognac

1 Egg Yolk Only

¾ oz Benedictine

¾ oz Simple Syrup

1 ½ oz Heavy Cream