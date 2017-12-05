Dwayne Johnson is on fire. Not only has The Rock starred in several successful feature films, but now he is reportedly going to receive his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Johnson will reportedly be honored for his work in a ceremony on Dec. 13, Variety reports.

“Not only does Dwayne have a great personality and talent, but he also does a great amount of philanthropic work which is part of the criteria for earning an immortal spot on the Walk of Fame,” Ana Martinez, producer of Walk of Fame ceremonies said. “We envision scores of photos being taken at his star by his fans.”

Johnson is gearing up for the premiere of his new film, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle on Dec. 20. He will star alongside Kevin Hart and Black Jack. He’s also been cast in a new Disney film called Jungle Cruise, as well at two other features, Rampage and Skyscraper.

In addition to his upcoming roles, Johnson starred in a number of big films, including Baywatch and The Fate of the Furious, which is the action franchise’s eighth installment. His previous roles also include: Moana, Hercules, The Game Plan, and more.

Congrats!