Emilio Rojas Is Out To Get The Bag In ‘Vámonos’

Emilio Rojas has spent the year dropping off a handful of tracks like “Nights Like This” and his “Nada” remix with Dave East. After collaborating with other prominent rappers like Hi Rez and Gill Graff earlier this year, Rojas felt the need to go off in his own direction before the end of 2017 with his brand new single “Vámonos”

In the track produced by KoKo and The Bad Dreamers, the Washington Heights native drops braggadocio bars in English and Spanish about his unstoppable ambition and how he’ll use it going into the new year. The Latin trap inspired record is just a sample of what Rojas is cooking up for 2018.

Stream Emilio Rojas’ new single “Vánomos” below.