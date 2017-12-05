With one week left before he unwraps his elusive ninth album Revival, Eminem has opted to tease fans once more, as he revealed the project’s star-studded track list on Twitter Tuesday (Dec. 5).

After walking on water with Beyoncé, Eminem nabs a slew of marquee singers for the LP, including P!nk, Ed Sheeran, Kehlani, Alicia Keys and Skylar Grey. For Em, Revival serves as his first album since his 2013 release Marshall Mathers LP 2, which spawned hit singles such as “Berzerk,” “Rap God,” and the Rihanna-assisted Hot 100 chart-topper “The Monster.”

The 19-track offering also finds Eminem linking up with rookie artist, Phresher, who caused tremors last year on the East Coast with his regional hit “Wait a Minute.” His name grew exponentially in stature after he released the remix for the track, which featured Remy Ma and 50 Cent. When the video was released sans 50 Cent, fans quickly assumed that Remy was sending jabs towards Nicki Minaj, elevating the record in status.

Check out the track-list below.

