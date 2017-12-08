Eminem is getting even more candid about race and white privilege. In Slim Shady’s latest track “Untouchable” from his highly-anticipated ninth-studio album Revival, he touches on racial profiling, racial biases and the allowances he receives due to his lighter hue.

“Throughout history, African Americans have been treated like sh*t,” he rhymes on the Mr. Porter-produced track. “And I admit, there have been times where it’s been embarrassing to be a white boy.”

Em also touches upon Section Eight housing developments, as well as Colin Kaepernick kneeling and making excuses for “bad cops” in the over-six minute track.

“Just keep marching, til’ we reach Congress/ But they gonna say you’re tying to take an irrational stance cause you try to slander the flag,” he spits. “But somebody has to be the sacrificial lamb/ So they call it a Kaepernick tantrum if you don’t stand for the national anthem.”

Eminem also unveiled the album’s cover art, in which his shadow is seen in the pattern of the American flag- he appears disappointed with his head in his hands. Revival drops Friday, Dec. 15.

Listen to “Untouchable” below.