Eminem’s ‘Revival’ Makes Billboard Chart History

Eminem just made history with his recently released studio album, Revival. Following its first-week debut, Em’s album reportedly clocked in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts. His latest feat reportedly makes him the first rapper to achieve eight consecutive entries on the charts, according to Billboard.

READ: Report: Eminem & The Weeknd May Be Joining Beyonce At Coachella 2018

Since Eminem released, The Marshall Mathers LP back in 2000, the rapper has reportedly enjoyed a spot on top. This achievement now ties the Detroit MC with Madonna and U2, although their eight, No. 1 albums were not consecutive victories.

Even more impressive, Revival is reportedly ranked third among best first week sales for rap albums this year. He is behind Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. and Drake’s More Life.

READ: Eminem Re-Releases Air Jordan IV Encore Shoe In Support Of Detroit Communities

Revival is currently streaming now. It features appearances by Beyonce, Alicia Keys, Kehlani, Ed Sheeran, and more.