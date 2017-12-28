Doctors have declared 27-year-old daughter of Eric Garner, Erica, brain dead with no chance of recovery, The Root reports. This comes five days after she suffered from a heart attack, leaving her in a six-day coma, according to reports.

Update: Cat scan shows Erica suffered major brain damage from a lack of oxygen while in cardiac arrest. Please continue to pray hard for Erica and pray for her family and kids just as much. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 28, 2017

Her mother, Esaw Snipes, told the New York Daily News that Garner remained on life support Thursday morning (Dec. 28), and family members were called to Woodhull Hospital to say their final goodbyes.

“She’s not gone, she’s brain dead,” Snipes told reporters. “Physically she is still with us.”

On Christmas Eve, Garner suffered a massive heart attack, brought on by an asthma attack, that reportedly gave her major brain damage from a lack of oxygen while in cardiac arrest. VIBE previously reported she suffered from an enlarged heart and her latest pregnancy put a strain on the vital organ. She was unaware of her condition prior to the pregnancy.

Since her father was placed in a fatal chokehold by an NYPD officer in 2014, Garner has been a staunch critic of police brutality.