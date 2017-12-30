Activist and daughter of Eric Garner, Erica Garner passed away on Saturday morning (Dec 30). Her death was confirmed by parties close to Erica through her official Twitter account.

After suffering a heart attack on Christmas Eve, the dedicated mother, daughter, sister and aunt was left in a coma and was later pronounced brain dead. At this time, Erica’s family is seeking privacy and has requested that anyone close to her take caution when fulfilling interview requests with news outlets.

VIBE sends its prayers to the Garner family.

She passed away this morning. The reports are real. We didn't deserve her. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 30, 2017

Out of respect to Erica please do not request comment if the journalist is not Black. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 30, 2017