An escaped Alabama inmate has gone to extreme measures to prove his innocence.

On Monday (Dec. 4), Antwone Wilson and Ronald Odell King broke out of St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville, Ala. King is serving a 50-year sentence for burglary as well as rape/sodomy and sexual torture. Wilson is serving a life sentence with no chance of parole for first-degree robbery. King surrendered to cops the next day after authorities received a tip, but Wilson is still on the run.

Instead of keeping a low profile, the 26-year-old decided to use the media to his advantage by calling into Alabama news outlet WBRC to discuss the many missteps that have occurred in his case.

Wilson, along with Montrell Mickles were arrested in 2012 for a string of robberies in the Birmingham area. AL reports police impounded a vehicle used in the robberies. Wilson previously pleaded guilty to robbery charges and was sentenced to three years in prison. He was released on probation in 2011.

Wilson claims his criminal past was used against him in the case and that he’s lost up to $20,000 on lawyers who have given him poor legal guidance. “The only reason I escaped, like I said, it’s hard to sit in prison for the rest of your life, falsely accused of a crime you just know you didn’t commit. I have a life-without-parole sentence, so that means I’ll never get out,” he told the outlet.

He shared how there was no evidence connecting him to the crime and that he was the “only person in the courtroom” when the victim identified him.

When asked why he called in to the station, Wilson gave a pretty perfect explanation. “I need the media involved in my case,” he said. “Y’all are for the people. If a person is being treated unfairly, y’all are the right people to contact.”

Wilson is aware he faces a felony escape charge, but would rather be on the run than rotting in a cell. He’s currently in California and didn’t share what he’s doing next. “If they can agree to give me a fair trial or at least an evidentiary hearing, so I can at least have a chance to prove my innocence, I’ll actually surrender and turn myself in,” he said. “But until then, I’d rather stay where I’m at and basically just enjoy my life. I’d rather be on the run, enjoying my life, looking over my shoulder, than be in prison for the rest of my life for a crime I didn’t commit.”

