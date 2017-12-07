Fergie is one of several artists that turned their life around after battling drug addiction. In an interview with iNews, the successful singer opened up about her addiction to crystal meth before joining the Black Eyed Peas.

“The drugs thing, it was a hell of a lot of fun… until it wasn’t,” she told Nick Levine. “But you know what, I thank the day it happened to me. Because that’s my strength, my faith, my hope for something better.”

READ: Fergie Takes A Break From Black Eyed Peas To Focus On Solo Career

She told iNews that in the early 2000s she suffered from paranoia, “chemically induced psychosis and dementia,” the hallucinations becoming so severe that she was convinced the CIA, FBI and SWAT team were tracking her.

“It took a year after getting off that drug for the chemicals in my brain to settle so that I stopped seeing things. I’d just be sitting there, seeing a random bee or bunny,” she said.

Crediting it to her Catholic upbringing, she sought solace in church.

READ: “You Already Know” Fergie Is Back With A Retro Hit Featuring Nicki Minaj (Watch)

“I remember thinking: ‘If I walk outside, and the SWAT team’s out there, I was right all along. But if they’re not out there, then it’s the drugs making me see things and I’m going to end up in an institution. And if it really is the drugs, I don’t want to live my life like this anymore, anyway,'” she said. “I walked out of the church; obviously, there was no SWAT team. It was just me in a parking lot. It was a freeing moment.”

With her first solo album in 11 years, Double Dutchess, still fresh the 42-year-old mother of one is still standing strong, finer than ever and using her platform to call out “mommy-shaming.”

She said the hit single off the album “M.I.L.F. $” was a response to her own experiences of that after becoming a parent. The video features Fergie, Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen in a fictional town called Milfville in which Fergie plays a dominatrix teacher, letting viewers know it’s okay for a mom to be sexy.

“It’s making a statement, slapping down the rules, in a way that’s unapologetic and in your face,” she said. “And I got to be cheeky with it, too … So what if she wants to put on some make-up and feel good about herself? Why is that so wrong?”

Check out the video below.