Christian Scott, Vic Mensa and “The Refined Players” have released their newest single “Freedom Is A Word.”

The song, which was created as part of “The Refined Players” video series with 1800 Tequila and Billboard, is available on Apple Music, Spotify, iTunes, Soundcloud, Pandora, Google Play, and all other major streaming platforms.

“The Refined Players” series follows Scott, a jazz musician, on his quest across the country to find new music and the artists who create it. With the members of the collective- Joe Dyson, Weedie Braimah, Joe Harley, Elena Pinderhughes and Derrick Hodge- and Mensa, the group created a “newly refined, genre-bending” track, which was previewed live on Oct. 18 in New Orleans.

“The release of ‘Freedom is a Word’ is the culmination of a lot of hard work and love from everyone that contributed to the production,” said Scott. “This series was created with love and our hope is that everyone that hears it can feel that and in turn try to build there own bridges to one another.”

“Breaking down the barriers of traditional genres has been a rewarding experience, as it took me back to the basics of where my music started; combining hip-hop and jazz,” beamed Mensa about the importance of the track. “Working and recording with such a talented and diverse set of musicians has been the experience of a lifetime and we’re thrilled to finally release ‘Freedom is a Word’ to the world!”

Listen to the track below