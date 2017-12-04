French Montana Joins Charlie Puth On His Lovelorn “How Long (Remix)”

Charlie Puth has met his fair share of new women in 2017. The sought after talent just can’t keep seem to find the right one for him. On the singer/songwriter’s latest remix for his smash hit “How Long,” French Montana joins in on the emo session. Just like his pal from New Jersey, Frenchy just can’t escape bad relationship after bad relationship.

The Grammy award winning singer is working on his new album, Voicenotes, which is set for release in 2018.

