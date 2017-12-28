Future Looks Past His Haters On “Hate In Your Soul” (Prod. by Metro Boomin)

A Future and Metro Boomin’ track surfaced online on Wednesday evening (Dec 27). Titled “Hate In Your Soul,” Hendrix looks around at the folks around him and recognizes the snakes in the grass on the new track.

“You got that hate all in your soul, can’t do nothing about it/You don’ sold your soul, you can’t do nothing about it,” raps Future on the songs’s hook.

Listen to Future’s latest track below.