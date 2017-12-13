G-Eazy, A$AP Rocky, French Montana, Juicy J & Belly Release A New “No Limit (Remix)”



G-Eazy isn’t pumping the breaks of his viral single, “No Limit,” which originally only featured Cardi B and A$AP Rocky. This week, the Bay Area star debuts a new revamp of the track with his bros French Montana, Juicy J and Belly.

The boys use the opportunity to flip the uppity beat into their own club thumper. Stream the new “No Limit (Remix” below.

