G-Eazy isn’t pumping the breaks of his viral single, “No Limit,” which originally only featured Cardi B and A$AP Rocky. This week, the Bay Area star debuts a new revamp of the track with his bros French Montana, Juicy J and Belly.

The boys use the opportunity to flip the uppity beat into their own club thumper. Stream the new “No Limit (Remix” below.