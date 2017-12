Gucci Mane called on his little bros for a new “Roll in Peace (Remix),” a track from Florida rapper Kodak Black. The Atlanta trap squad commandeers the beat for a quick joyride through their city’s nightlife scene.

READ: Gucci Mane & The Weeknd Sidewind The Haters With Their “Curve” Video

In October, Guwop released his eleventh studio album titled Mr. Davis.

READ: 50 Cent Previews New Single “On Something” With Gucci Mane