Gucci Mane Reveals His Next Studio Album ‘The Evil Genius’
Gucci Mane took 2017 by storm on national television, and on wax. La Flare and his gorgeous wife Keyshia K’aoir dominated primetime with their journey leading up to their high-profile wedding on BET’s ‘The Mane Event.’ As if that wasn’t enough, Gucci spent the year dropping fresh albums like Drop Top Wop, Mr. Davis and El Gato: The Human Glacier. As 2017 comes to an end, Guwop is already planning to light up the New Year with his next LP.
Yesterday, Mr. Davis tweeted out a photo of him standing in front of a truck while rocking a crispy red and black jumpsuit. His caption revealed the title of his upcoming album, The Evil Genius. Gucci didn’t include a release date, but his tweet was enough to get the people going before the ball drops.
Next solo album #TheEvilGenius pic.twitter.com/tdapkENTtO
— Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) December 28, 2017